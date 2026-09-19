East Dallas double shooting kills 1 man, sends another to hospital, police say

The Dallas Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and sent another to a hospital early Saturday morning.

Officers said they responded to the 4000 block of Cresthill Road near Military Parkway in the eastern part of the city just before 2:30 a.m. The department said the investigation thus far shows both men were shot at the location. One man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, while the other man was declared dead at the scene.

As of publication, the name of the man who died has not been shared. An arrest has also not been made yet, per Dallas Police.

The investigation remains ongoing. CBS News Texas will update this article should more details be released.