Early voting in North Texas this weekend: When and where to cast a ballot

The Texas early voting period runs through Friday, Oct. 30, which means this weekend is the only weekend to cast a ballot in person for the midterm elections.

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The four largest counties in North Texas all have different hours and locations for voting early. Here is what voters need to know:

Dallas County

Saturday: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Click here for a list of early voting sites

Tarrant County

Saturday: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Click here for a list of early voting sites

Collin County

Saturday: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here for a list of early voting sites

Denton County