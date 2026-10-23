Early voting in North Texas this weekend: When and where to cast a ballot
The Texas early voting period runs through Friday, Oct. 30, which means this weekend is the only weekend to cast a ballot in person for the midterm elections.
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The four largest counties in North Texas all have different hours and locations for voting early. Here is what voters need to know:
Dallas County
- Saturday: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Click here for a list of early voting sites
Tarrant County
- Saturday: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Click here for a list of early voting sites
Collin County
- Saturday: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Click here for a list of early voting sites
Denton County
- Saturday: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Click here for a list of early voting sites