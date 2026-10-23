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Early voting in North Texas this weekend: When and where to cast a ballot

/ CBS Texas

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The Texas early voting period runs through Friday, Oct. 30, which means this weekend is the only weekend to cast a ballot in person for the midterm elections.

Long lines, voting machine problems or other issues at the polls? CBS News Texas wants to hear from you, click here

The four largest counties in North Texas all have different hours and locations for voting early. Here is what voters need to know:

Dallas County

Tarrant County

Collin County

Denton County

In:

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