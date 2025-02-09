Eagles, Chiefs fans cross their fingers at DFW Super Bowl watch parties

NORTH TEXAS — Fans of the Philadelphia Eagles are celebrating now that their team is officially Super Bowl champions. They beat the Kansas City Chiefs in a decisive win with a score of 40-to-22.

It was certainly not the night Chiefs' fans anticipated at a watch party at Wizards Sports Café in Richardson, but despite Kansas City not getting the three-peat fans were hoping for, they said they still feel like winners.

Almost 400 people from the Chiefs Fans of Dallas club packed in Wizards after getting into the football spirit with some tailgating in the parking lot. The group started off in high spirits, which quickly turned into disappointment as the Chiefs were plagued with interceptions and penalties. Chiefs' fans sat silently in shock but said they were proud of how their team played this year.

Meanwhile, several Eagles fans at Wizards are celebrating with lots of tears and excitement. CBS News Texas caught up with a mother and son watching the game. The son is an Eagles fan, while his mom was rooting for the Chiefs.

"She's had two back-to-back Super Bowls, so I get it. I've been there to support her. I'm always here to support her. Chiefs fans are awesome. I think they're great, but it's like, we're overdue," Sean Johnson said.

"I'm happy for him for him, for him and the Eagles. When my son comes here to the Chief's bar, to Wizards, he will actually wear a Chiefs' shirt just to support me, and I appreciate that, but today, we're like a house divided right now," Songa Taylor said.

Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts has a Texas connection. He was born and raised in Houston. Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes is from Whitehouse, Texas.