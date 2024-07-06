Duncanville's Red, White, and BBQ Celebration featured friendly grilling competition

NORTH TEXAS – Duncanville's Red, White, and BBQ Celebration continued Saturday at Armstrong Park. The smell of grilling filled the air as teams competed for the title of best BBQ.

Teams fired up the grill for some friendly competition with $10,000 on the line. The team "Redneck BBQ" was one of the teams preparing their grilling masterpieces and cooking up their barbecue magic. Pitmasters cooked up smoked chicken, brisket, and pulled pork to win the big prize.

The family-friendly event is part of the city's three-day Independence Day celebration. It featured food stands and trucks, vendors, and many activities for the kids, including a splash pad and bounce houses, until 10 p.m.

Community members judged the barbecue on things such as taste, presentation, and tenderness. The Redneck BBQ team included grillers from several states who enjoyed the company of their competitors.

"We have made some new friends here and met a lot of nice people. They're not necessarily competition. They're more like brothers in arms. We're all doing the same thing for the same reason. Of course, it's competitive, but there's nobody here who's hiding their recipes or covering their temperature gauges for example. There's none of that. There's a good sense of comradery," Redneck BBQ griller Greg Pettit said.

This is the first annual BBQ for Duncanville. Next year is expected to be a two-day competition.