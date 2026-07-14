Person of interest in custody after man injured, woman killed in Duncanville shooting, police say

A person of interest is in custody after a woman died and a man was injured in a shooting at a Duncanville townhome early Tuesday morning, police said.

The Duncanville Police Department said a little after 12 a.m., officers were called to the Wexford Townhomes in the 600 block of Wemberly Circle in response to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman both suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said officers secured the area, and both victims were transported to area hospitals. The man is expected to survive, but the woman died from her injuries. Neither victim has been identified at this time.

Duncanville Police said officers who were in the area when the shooting happened witnessed a white Dodge Challenger leaving the scene at a high rate of speed and initiated a pursuit. The pursuit ended in the 6300 block of Interstate 20 in Dallas, where officers took the driver, identified as Emajin Trevon Jackson, into custody.

Police said Jackson is a person of interest in the shooting and is currently being held in the Tri-City Regional Jail in DeSoto on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle. More charges may be added as the investigation unfolds, police said.

Anyone with information concerning the shooting is asked to call the Duncanville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 972-780-5037.