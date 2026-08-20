58-year-old man arrested for allegedly shooting woman in Duncanville road rage incident, police say

A 58-year-old Duncanville man has been arrested in connection with a July road rage shooting that left a woman injured, police said Thursday.

According to the Duncanville Police Department, Reo Bowman Jr. was taken into custody Wednesday morning after detectives and a SWAT team executed a search warrant.

What happened

Duncanville PD said that at about 7:55 p.m. on July 28, officers were called to the 600 block of East Interstate 20 after a reported shooting. Officers soon learned that the victims had been involved in a road rage incident with a driver of a Kia sedan.

Police said the suspect allegedly fired one round at the victim's vehicle before fleeing from the scene, going westbound on the highway.

One of the victims, the woman who was driving, was struck in the face and transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. She was later released. Police said the passenger in her car was not hurt.

How the suspect was found

Duncanville detectives began an investigation to locate the shooter, in which they interviewed witnesses, collected evidence and used Flock cameras. Ultimately, that led to Bowman's identification.

Reo Bowman Jr., 58, faces two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Duncanville Police Department

Bowman has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – a second-degree felony, police said.

"Road rage incidents and other acts of violence on our roadways place innocent motorists and members of our community at significant risk. Those who engage in these senseless acts of violence in Duncanville will be held accountable," Duncanville PD said in a statement.