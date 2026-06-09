3 dead, including child after illegal street racing in Duncanville, police say

Three are dead, including a child, and another child is injured following an illegal street race involving two vehicles in Duncanville Monday night, police said. And two people have been arrested in connection with the crash.

Duncanville Police said about 8:45 p.m., officers were called to the crash at the intersection of W. Wheatland Road and S. Cedar Ridge Drive. When they arrived, they found two vehicles involved, a white Chrysler 300 and a gray Toyota Corolla.

Investigators said multiple witnesses reported that two vehicles were racing when one of them struck the Corolla.

Police said four people were inside the Corolla, two women and two children, and despite life-saving efforts, the two women died at the scene. The two children were transported to the hospital, where one later died. The second child remains in critical condition, police said.

Police said the driver of the Chrysler was the sole occupant of that vehicle and didn't have major injuries.

On Tuesday, police said two men suspected of being involved in the street race had been taken into custody. Both are expected to face multiple felony charges.

The identities of the suspects and victims have not been released at this time.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information concerning the incident is asked to call the department at 972-780-5037.