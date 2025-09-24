Driver killed in crash with CareFlite ambulance on FM 740 in Kaufman County, DPS says

A head-on crash between a compact car and a CareFlite ambulance on a traffic-clogged stretch of FM 740 in Kaufman County left the car's driver dead, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Authorities said the driver of a 2015 Hyundai Elantra was heading north when, faced with backed-up traffic, they veered into the southbound lane and struck the ambulance, which had its emergency lights activated.

Ambulance occupants taken to hospital

The five occupants of the CareFlite ambulance — the driver, three passengers and a patient — were taken to Methodist Hospital for evaluation, DPS said. No significant injuries were reported.

Driver pronounced dead at scene

The driver of the Hyundai, who hasn't been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to DPS.

Investigation remains ongoing

The investigation is continuing. No additional information was immediately available.

