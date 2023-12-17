Driver says he hit an animal, police found a dead body in his car

NORTH TEXAS - White Settlement police are investigating after finding a lifeless body in the passenger seat of a parked car next to the driver.

Around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night, a concerned citizen called in a report of a driver who appeared to be slumped over their steering wheel in the parking lot of a local Jack's restaurant. That caller also reported the grey Kia Forte had extensive damage to its front hood and windshield. When police got to the scene, they found the driver, but also another person in the front passenger seat who was later pronounced dead by EMS.

White Settlement Police Department

Authorities are still trying to figure out exactly what happened.

The responding officer immediately detained the driver, who said he believed he had hit an animal in Dallas and continued driving to Fort Worth. But, the driver never called 911 to report any incident.

31-year old Nester Lujuan Flores was detained with criminal charges Saturday night.

The White Settlement Police Department has reached out to surrounding departments to try to track down exactly what happened, and where. But, as of Sunday morning, none of them had reports of a hit and run or pedestrian crash in their respective cities.

Detectives say based on the evidence, they believe Flores hit the person with his car somewhere between Arlington and White Settlement and that the impact was so severe, that person was thrown inside of the Kia Forte. They think Flores could have arrived to the parking lot between 8:00 or 9:00 p.m.

If you or anyone you know any information about this incident, WSPD asks that you contact Sgt. Steven Person at investigator@wspd.us or 817-246-7070.