Nestor Flores transferred, booked into Dallas County Jail

DALLAS COUNTY – The man who struck another man with a car in Dallas this weekend was booked in the Dallas County Jail Tuesday morning.

Nestor Flores has been charged with collision involving death and has a hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Flores was arrested after a man's body was found inside a car parked at a Jack in the Box along I-30 in White Settlement, nearly 40 miles away from where police there believe he was hit by that car.

Police say Flores was slumped in the driver's seat. In the passenger seat next to him, behind a gaping hole in the windshield, was the body. On Saturday, Flores told police he thought he had hit a deer.

The body has since been identified as 45-year-old Terry Ivory. People who knew him say he was a kind, educated man with a good heart.

Friends say Ivory would spend his days near I-30 and Cockrell Hill, which is likely the same area that he was hit and killed.

Other charges are possible against Flores pending a blood test.