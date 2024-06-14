Driver flees accident, dies in second crash in Arlington: Police

ARLINGTON – A driver fleeing an accident was killed Friday after being ejected in a second crash, police said.

Police responded just before 7 p.m. to the fatal hit-and-run crash at Division Street and Davis Drive, according to the Arlington Police Department. The initial accident occurred at the intersection of Division Street and Cooper Street.

"It is unclear what the driver hit to cause the ejection, but it happened after hitting another car near Davis," Arlington police said.

All lanes on Division Street between Davis and Fielder have been closed "until they are cleared for safe travel," police said.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.