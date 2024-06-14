Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver flees accident, dies in second crash in Arlington: Police

By Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

ARLINGTON – A driver fleeing an accident was killed Friday after being ejected in a second crash, police said. 

Police responded just before 7 p.m. to the fatal hit-and-run crash at Division Street and Davis Drive, according to the Arlington Police Department.  The initial accident occurred at the intersection of Division Street and Cooper Street.

"It is unclear what the driver hit to cause the ejection, but it happened after hitting another car near Davis," Arlington police said.

All lanes on Division Street between Davis and Fielder have been closed "until they are cleared for safe travel," police said.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.

Doug Myers

Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.

First published on June 14, 2024 / 9:32 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.