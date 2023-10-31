Driver crashes into construction site, injuring three workers in Dallas
DALLAS (CBSNesTexas.com) - Three construction workers were injured in Dallas this morning when a man crashed through a barrier into their underground work space.
It happened at 8:44 a.m., according to Dallas Fire-Rescue. The workers were pinned by the car inside a hole. They were rescued and taken to local hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the car was unscathed.
