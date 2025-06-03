Dragonflies of Dallas founder reflects on 30 years supporting LGBTQ+ Asian community

Reminiscing through photos in a dining room, Dr. Chwee-Lye Chng describes what it was like being a gay Asian man in North Texas in the 90s.

"I was protesting," said Chng. "Here I went to the Asian Pacific Islanders exhibition march."

Chng said this was a time when being out and open came with its challenges, both culturally and socially.

"Even though my gay friends were very, very supportive of my gay identity, they had no idea at all what it means to be Asian- the importance of family, and the importance of conformity," he said. "So, I really felt very alone. They have to remain in the closet when they're spending holidays with their relatives or grandparents, and they have to act non-gay, and in the deep south, there's no gay Asian support group at all, that's the background on why I decided to start a group."

Dragonflies of Dallas

That group, the Dragonflies of Dallas, was founded in 1994. Its goal was to bring together gay Asians and Pacific Islanders in a friendly, supportive, and non-judgmental setting, promoting awareness, visibility, and acceptance of gay API sexuality.

"I think Dragonflies, philosophically and the environment, is a safe place for many people. They feel seen, they feel recognized, and they don't have to adapt," Chng said.

In the early 90s, the group began hosting social mixers, community service events, and even its very own Miss Dragonfly pageant.

"We sometimes have fun events, and my point is, these are not fundraisers, these are just fun, for people who want to be in community," he said.

Some of their community service events have carried on to the present day. Once a month, they host a supper at the Ewing Center in Oak Cliff, a housing complex that specializes in helping those affected by HIV.

"We're not only feeding them food, but we're also feeding their souls," said Chng. "When I first started, I never imagined that this group would survive decades. I think of all the people who were been impacted by it because a lot of the people who are in the HIV house… their families have abandoned them; other people have abandoned them."

Chng said, considering the current climate, the fight for LGBTQ acceptance continues.

"We are living in turbulent times, where a lot of political energies are trying to silence people," he said. "You have laws and policies where people are trying to separate parents from transgender kids. These transgender kids are being welcomed and accepted by their parents."

Chng hopes those who are struggling will seek out the communities and support groups that are allies in the metroplex.

"Not to give up. We don't have to do it all by ourselves; there are support systems out there," said Chng. "Encourage the younger people that there is a place for you."

While the Dragonflies of Dallas have slowed their efforts over the years, they hope to recruit more members to continue their legacy, providing support and empowerment to gay Asians in North Texas.

"We all have to do something to make it easier for the world," he said. "I want people to think about other people around them. You have to make an impact by speaking out."