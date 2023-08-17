Downtown Fort Worth street closed after water main break
FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A portion of Lancaster Avenue is closed in Downtown Fort Worth after a large water main break Thursday morning.
Repairs are currently underway, according to the city. Lancaster will be closed from Ballinger Street to Henderson Street until further notice.
The city asks that residents seek an alternate route.
There is no timeline for repairs.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.