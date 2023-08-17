Watch CBS News
Downtown Fort Worth street closed after water main break

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A portion of Lancaster Avenue is closed in Downtown Fort Worth after a large water main break Thursday morning.

Repairs are currently underway, according to the city. Lancaster will be closed from Ballinger Street to Henderson Street until further notice.

The city asks that residents seek an alternate route.

There is no timeline for repairs.

