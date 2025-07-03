One person injured, suspect in custody after shooting on a train in Downtown Fort Worth

Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting that happened on a train that had just left a station downtown Thursday morning.

Officers responded just after 11 a.m. to Fort Worth Central Train Station after a call from the Trinity Railway Express dispatch about a disturbance on the train.

Tracy Carter, a Fort Worth Police Department spokesperson, clarified that it was a shooting and not an active shooter situation on the train. There were other passengers on the train, but they were able to get off safely, he said.

The shooting stemmed from an argument between two men on the train who were waiting to go to the restroom, Carter said. The victim assaulted a man in a wheelchair, Carter said, then the man in a wheelchair took out a gun and shot the victim multiple times in the legs.

Both men were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

"It's very safe usually to ride the train," said Anette Landeros, chief strategy officer of Trinity Metro. "It's an unfortunate situation."

Train service was disrupted until about 1:30 p.m.

Charges are pending.