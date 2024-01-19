Fort Worth fire responds to 2nd gas leak this week downtown

FORT WORTH – The Fort Worth Fire Department, police and Atmos Energy responded to a gas leak at 800 Main Street in downtown Friday afternoon.

Atmos has been working on a gas line in the area since the explosion at the Sandman Hotel less than two weeks ago.

Hazmat crews were dispatched to the buildings nearby and say there was no gas smell. The fire department did not ask for evacuations, but the people occupying at 800 Main Street voluntarily evacuated.

The fire department also confirmed that this leak was very close to a gas leak that happened Tuesday outside 777 Main Street. They were not called for that leak but building officials called Atmos directly.

Atmos was able to get the line shut off and the gas quickly dissipated.