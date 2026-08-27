Four hospitalized in downtown Dallas multi-vehicle crash, police say
Four people were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Dallas on Thursday night, police said.
Officers responded around 8:11 p.m. to the crash near Main and North Akard streets, according to the Dallas Police Department.
"A total of four people were transported to the hospital," Dallas police said about 9:45 p.m. "Their conditions are not currently known."
Police said no officers were injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.