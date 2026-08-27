Four hospitalized in downtown Dallas multi-vehicle crash, police say

Four people were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Dallas on Thursday night, police said.

Officers responded around 8:11 p.m. to the crash near Main and North Akard streets, according to the Dallas Police Department.

"A total of four people were transported to the hospital," Dallas police said about 9:45 p.m. "Their conditions are not currently known."

Police said no officers were injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Photos courtesy of Jeffrey Brooks

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.