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Four hospitalized in downtown Dallas multi-vehicle crash, police say

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

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Four people were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Dallas on Thursday night, police said.

Officers responded around 8:11 p.m. to the crash near Main and North Akard streets, according to the Dallas Police Department.

"A total of four people were transported to the hospital," Dallas police said about 9:45 p.m. "Their conditions are not currently known."

Police said no officers were injured.

The investigation is ongoing. 

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Photos courtesy of Jeffrey Brooks

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.

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