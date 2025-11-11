Watch CBS News
Local News

Downed power lines close Highway 175 near Loop 12 in Dallas

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
Read Full Bio
Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

A major crash closed Highway 175 in Dallas on Tuesday morning, causing major delays.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the crash involved a big rig on Highway 175 near Loop 12 and as a result, power lines were down.

Both lanes of Highway 175 are closed due to the crash, including service roads. TxDOT said there is no estimated time for repair.

Around 5:30 a.m., traffic was backed up for several miles.

CBS News Texas has reached out to TxDOT for more information.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue