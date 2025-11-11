Downed power lines close Highway 175 near Loop 12 in Dallas
A major crash closed Highway 175 in Dallas on Tuesday morning, causing major delays.
According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the crash involved a big rig on Highway 175 near Loop 12 and as a result, power lines were down.
Both lanes of Highway 175 are closed due to the crash, including service roads. TxDOT said there is no estimated time for repair.
Around 5:30 a.m., traffic was backed up for several miles.
CBS News Texas has reached out to TxDOT for more information.