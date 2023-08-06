Double Back grassfire in Grady reaches 350 acres, threatens structures

JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas (CBSNewsTexas) - A 350-acre grassfire is threatening structures in Grady Sunday afternoon.

The Godley Fire Department is actively working the Double Back Fire north of FM 4 with assistance from other Johnson County departments and the Texas A&M Forest Service. According to TFS, the fire is 0% contained.

According to Johnson County Emergency Management, the fire is heading north-northwest and crossed north of 1233 and east of 1233A.

There are currently 30 fire trucks on the scene, four air boss, two heavy helicopters and a 737 en route to assist.

No structures have been lost at this time. One structure is being protected. TFS says voluntary evacuations are in place for CR1233.

Please avoid this area.