Done deal: Mavs sign All-Star Kyrie Irving

The Dallas Mavericks announced Friday that eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving put pen to paper.

Per team policy, the terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We are ecstatic to welcome Kyrie and his family back to Dallas," Mavericks General Manager Nico Harrison said. "He is one of the most gifted basketball players in the league and his championship pedigree will bring valuable experience to our group."

After wearing No. 2 for Dallas in 2022-23, Irving will don No. 11 for the Mavericks in 2023-24, a statement from the team reads.

According to the Associated Press, at the end of June, the Mavericks and Irving agreed on a $126 million, three-year contract in the opening hour of NBA free agency, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because contracts couldn't be signed at that time.