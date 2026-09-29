President Trump to visit Denton Thursday, touting economic agenda

President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit North Texas on Thursday, ahead of a previously planned appearance in Oklahoma.

The White House confirmed to CBS News Texas that the president will visit Peterbilt Motors in Denton, where he is expected to tout his economic agenda. A statement from a spokesperson claims that Mr. Trump's administration has created more than a million private-sector jobs and spurred trillions in new investment, while bringing manufacturing jobs back to the U.S.

Mr. Trump's appearance in Denton will take place hours before a rally at the Choctaw Event Center in Durant, Okla.

Both events are slated to happen as the region faces the threat of heavy rain and flooding. Storms are forecast to develop on Wednesday, with some showers and thunderstorms moving into the Dallas-Fort Worth area late that afternoon and into the early evening.

The flood threat is predicted to sharply increase on Thursday morning. Flooding will be possible as 2" to 5"+ will be possible across North Texas, with isolated amounts up to 8".

The grounds are dry, so when DFW receives this much rainfall in a short time, it will increase the risk of flooding. Expect rounds of heavy rain on Thursday as the front approaches North Texas and slows, with rain continuing all day.