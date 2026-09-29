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Threat of heavy rain, hail and flooding returns to North Texas this week

By
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino joined the First Alert Weather Team in November 2025 as the weekday morning meteorologist. He is so happy to be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after previously working for CBS in 2023. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.
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Michael Autovino

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It will finally feel like fall across North Texas!

Tuesday will be the last quiet day ahead of the next system, which brings a threat of flooding, followed by cooler temperatures. Expect dry conditions with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-90s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will likely be the last two days in the 90s this year. Changes start to arrive by Wednesday afternoon across the western counties.

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Some showers and thunderstorms will move into Dallas-Fort Worth, with the potential for a few severe storms for the western counties by late Wednesday afternoon into the early evening.  The main threats here will be gusty winds and some hail.  

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Overnight into Thursday morning, the flood threat sharply increases. Thursday and Friday are both First Alert Weather Days due to strong storms and heavy rain.

A flood watch will be in place from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. Flooding will be possible as 2" to 5"+ will be possible across North Texas, with isolated amounts up to 8". 

The grounds are dry, so when DFW receives this much rainfall in a short time, it will increase the risk of flooding. Expect rounds of heavy rain on Thursday as the front approaches North Texas and slows, with rain continuing all day.

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The front finally moves through on Friday, but some heavy rain will still be possible early, before the chance of rain decreases into the weekend. Behind this front, expect much cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s, and overnight lows will dip down into the 60s. 

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