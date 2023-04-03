Trump arrives in New York ahead of expected surrender and arraignment

New York City police prep for Trump surrender New York City police ramp up security ahead of former President Donald Trump's expected surrender 04:53

Former President Donald Trump arrived in New York on Monday, one day before he is set to surrender to authorities and make his first court appearance to face criminal charges.

Trump left his residence of Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, shortly after noon in a black SUV, and his personal plane landed at LaGuardia Airport at roughly 3:30 p.m. From there, he is heading to Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan to spend the night.

"Many dozens upon dozens" of U.S. Secret Service agents are being dispatched to protect the former president's every move, a law enforcement source told CBS News. Teams of agents were expected at the airport for his arrival on Monday and departure on Tuesday, as well as at Trump Tower and with the motorcade for the ride to and from the courthouse.

"On Tuesday morning I will be going to, believe it or not, the Courthouse. America was not supposed to be this way!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. He also called the Manhattan district attorney's investigation a "WITCH HUNT."



A grand jury indicted the former president last week, although the charge or charges remain under seal. A source familiar with the investigation told CBS News on Saturday that the president will be charged with falsifying business records in the first degree, a felony. Trump has denied all wrongdoing.

Former President Donald Trump boards his plane at Palm Beach International Airport, Monday, April 3, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Rebecca Blackwell / AP

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating alleged falsified business records connected to a $130,000 wire transfer to adult film star Stormy Daniels by Trump's former attorney and one-time "fixer" Michael Cohen ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Trump has denied a sexual encounter with Daniels.

Trump has added a white-collar defense attorney, Todd Blanche, to his defense team, two sources familiar with the matter confirmed to CBS News' Robert Costa. Blanche's addition to the team was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

After he turns himself in, Trump will be in the custody of the New York Police Department and the Secret Service. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon, and will be "processed like any other defendant," CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman said.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, one of Trump's closest allies in Congress, is planning to lead what she described as a "peaceful" protest in New York on Tuesday.

New York Mayor Eric Adams said Monday that there were no specific security threats, but he had a warning for any "rabblerousers" who are "thinking about coming to our city tomorrow."

"Our message is clear and simple: Control yourselves," Adams said. "New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger. We are the safest large city in America because we respect the rule of law in New York City."

Adams called out Taylor Greene, saying, "While you are in town, be on your best behavior." He said anyone who is caught participating in any vandalism and violence "will be arrested and held accountable, no matter who you are."

Michael Alcazar, a retired NYPD detective with over 30 years of experience, told "CBS Mornings" on Monday that the "whole police department's on standby just in case we need more police officers to respond to the scene in case it gets out of hand."

Sources told CBS News that 35,000 officers are on standby for the arraignment, including for possible protests. Alcazar said he believed there will be "several hundred" police officers present at the courthouse in downtown Manhattan.

Trump announced on Sunday that he would give remarks from Mar-a-Lago at 8:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday after he is charged.