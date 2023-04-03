Donald Trump Indictment
Watch CBS News
Trump in New York awaiting arraignment
Former President Trump arrived in New York on Monday ahead of his scheduled arraignment on Tuesday. The indictment remained sealed Monday, but sources said the charges include a felony count of falsifying business records. Robert Costa reports.
