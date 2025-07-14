Dollar Days at the Dallas Zoo returns. Here's how to get your ticket

Every summer, for two days, the Dallas Zoo drops admission prices to $1 for anyone ages 3 and older. This summer, those days are July 17 and Aug. 5. But sadly, the 17th is already sold out.

The zoo said, "Dollar Days are our way of giving back, making the Zoo accessible for all, and saying 'thank you' to our amazing community that supports us year-round.

In addition to the discounted admission, snacks are available for $1, $2, $3 or $4.

They also implemented summer hours from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The zoo suggests using a rideshare service or taking the DART Red Line straight to the entrance to avoid the busy parking lot. If you do park at the zoo, it's $12 (free for members) per vehicle.

The zoo has a new deal this summer in which admission is only $15 now through Aug. 29. Kids under the age of 2 are free every day.

Click here to purchase your tickets.