Disabled Dallas grandmother dies in hail of bullets, family says gunmen targeted wrong apartment

Family demands answers after disabled grandmother fatally shot hours after being released from hospi

Family demands answers after disabled grandmother fatally shot hours after being released from hospi

Family demands answers after disabled grandmother fatally shot hours after being released from hospi

DALLAS — The silence at West Dallas' Kingbridge Crossing apartments can be deceiving. It is not a calm silence. It is fear as neighbors peep through doors opened only a crack, worried about the gunmen still on the loose.

Wednesday night, masked gunmen unleashed a barrage of bullets through Alice Lee Fisher's front door. She died in her own home; however, family members insist that the disabled grandmother was not the intended target.

"It's not right. It's not fair," said a cousin who asked to be referred to as Yolanda. As her eyes filled with tears, she added "not just to her, to anyone."

Relatives said Alice Fisher, 58, was warm and loving and the one always working to keep the family together. She'd been released from the hospital a day earlier and was simply sitting in her recliner watching TV when gunfire erupted.

"She was actually on the phone talking to my mother when it happened, and she screamed," said niece Koquice Fisher. "So my mother was concerned why she screamed, but she didn't answer back, so we jumped in the car. And on the way here, my cousin saw a guy on Facebook Live, and he put the camera on my aunt's door. And that's how we found out."

Fisher's apartment was riddled with bullets: from the front windows to the bathroom, to the bedroom headboard. Police evidence markers even dot the washing machine.

"I'm very angry," said Koquice Fisher. "I'm just trying to keep my composure and be strong for my mother. But I'm angry that an innocent woman had to die. And I'm also angry that, even if it wasn't my aunt, the person they're saying they were after, they didn't deserve it as well."

Dallas police have released very little about the case, including whether any suspects have been identified. Family members are hoping that investigators know more than what they have said and have been able to gather evidence from security cameras prominently displayed throughout the complex. And they are demanding justice.

"Turn yourself in. Stop it!" said Yolanda. "Do the right thing."