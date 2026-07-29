Diaz, Vilade power Tampa Bay Rays past Rangers in 3-0 shutout

Yandy Diaz and Ryan Vilade homered in the first inning and five pitchers combined for a four-hitter as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Texas Rangers 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Ian Seymour (7-2) allowed just two hits in 4 2/3 innings of bulk relief behind opener Casey Legumina, who allowed one hit in 1 2/3 innings. Garret Cleavinger pitched out of a seventh-inning jam, and Kevin Kelly struck out the side in the eighth.

Bryan Baker converted his 19th consecutive save and 29th overall with a scoreless final inning to close out the ninth shutout this season for AL East-leading Tampa Bay. It was the Rays' third shutout in four games.

Texas starter MacKenzie Gore (6-9) allowed three hits and struck out nine in seven innings, retiring 20 of the final 21 batters he faced. The Rangers held the Rays without a hit for the final 7 2/3 innings.

Tampa Bay jumped on Gore in the first inning as Diaz led off with a 372-foot, opposite-field shot to right. Jonathan Aranda followed with a double before Vilade hit a two-run homer with one out that struck the "D" Ring in left field.

Seymour allowed a one-out double in the third before retiring 10 consecutive batters.

Texas put runners on first and second with one out in the seventh after a double by Jake Burger and walk to Nicky Lopez. But Cleavinger struck out Cam Cauley before Alejandro Osuna bounced out in front of the plate to end the threat.

Rays LHP Shane McClanahan (9-6, 3.09 ERA) is scheduled to start the series finale on Thursday against Rangers RHP Cole Winn (5-3, 6.11).