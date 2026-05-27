Rideshare companies ramp up hiring as DFW braces for World Cup crowds

With North Texas set to host nine FIFA World Cup matches, rideshare companies say they're already preparing for what could be one of the busiest stretches in Dallas-Fort Worth history.

Dallas‑based Alto is among the companies bracing for a surge in demand. CEO Will Coleman said the company expects heavy traffic and is staffing up now.

"It's going to be really busy out there," Coleman said. "So we're making sure we have plenty of drivers to drive all of our vehicles so that we can have as many cars out on the road as possible. And then we're also planning to hold a bunch of incentives so that our existing drivers also, you know, want to show up and work."

Alto is hiring aggressively, bringing on new W‑2 drivers who undergo background checks before hitting the road.

"At the moment, hiring tends to be sometimes hundreds of drivers a week," Coleman said.

New shuttle services move in

It's not just rideshare companies ramping up. Shutto, a luxury shuttle service, is expanding into Dallas ahead of the tournament.

"In Dallas and Houston, it will be 16 matches," founder Alberto Salcedo said, adding that the company wants to understand the market before crowds arrive.

And in a nod to Texas culture, Salcedo said every Shutto ride will include a stop at Buc‑ee's.

"I love Buc‑ee's too, so why not?" he said.

Uber and Lyft outline their plans

Uber and Lyft say they're also preparing for the influx of visitors.

Lyft says it will host driver education events and provide anti‑human‑trafficking educational resources as part of its safety efforts.

Uber says it is recruiting more drivers, offering incentives, coordinating with event organizers, and giving drivers logistical support.

Expect higher fares

All companies warn that prices will fluctuate based on demand, time, and distance — and surges are likely.

Coleman said riders can avoid surprises by booking early.

"We're going to give you a quote right there at the time," he said. "And then you're going to know exactly how much that ride costs."

He added that Alto is already seeing early signs of demand.

"We're starting to see people begin to schedule rides, actually, which for us is kind of the first indication that others are starting to really think about the event," he said.

Transit alternatives remain available

If rideshare prices spike, fans can still use public transit, including DART and the Trinity Railway Express.

Officials say planning ahead will be key – and could mean the difference between a smooth trip and a costly headache.