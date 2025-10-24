DFW teen with spinal muscular atrophy aims for college basketball glory

Spinal muscular atrophy is a rare but debilitating genetic disease. It affects about one in every 15,000 babies born each year and can impact a child's ability to walk, breathe, and, in some cases, can be fatal.

But one North Texas teen with SMA isn't letting his condition stop him from chasing his dream of becoming a college athlete.

"I'm very competitive. I love to win," said Charlie Zerzan. "I love defense, I love smacking the ball straight out of someone's face, I love shooting it from deep. I love everything about it, genuinely."

Diagnosed before age two

His love for the game won't allow him to give it up, even if he's limited by a genetic disease.

"I was diagnosed with SMA, just under two years old," said Zerzan.

Spinal muscular atrophy is a genetic disorder that impacts the neurons in the spinal cord that control movement. It can affect everything from a person's ability to move to their breathing.

"I can't run, I can't jump, I can't do those things," said Zerzan.

Wheelchair unlocks athletic potential

But don't let that fool you. In a wheelchair, Zerzan is an athlete.

"It makes me feel amazing. I get to use a device that can unlock the athleticism that SMA took away from me, and I get to use that power to compete against people in a similar position as me," said Zerzan.

College goals and raising awareness

Zerzan wants to play wheelchair basketball in college and compete for national championships. But he also wants to show the world that anything is possible for a kid diagnosed with SMA.

"It's all about showing that people with SMA can still achieve great things and have great victories, big or small, no matter their circumstances," he said.

If you want to learn more about Zerzan's journey to spread awareness about SMA, you can visit smashingmylimits.com.