North Texas businesses gear up for tax-free weekend

By Nicole Nielsen

Tax-free weekend brings big savings on back-to-school essentials
It's officially tax-free weekend in Texas, which means shoppers can save up to 8.25% on qualifying purchases made Friday through Sunday.

At J Byrd's Boutique in Aledo, owner Allison Scott says it's one of the best weekends of the year to shop for your kids.

"Easy things they can throw on for school, and backpacks have been a big hit," Scott said. "We are already sold out of those for the boys, and only a few left for the girls."

More than just school supplies

The sales tax holiday covers more than just school supplies. Clothing, shoes and backpacks all qualify, along with cowboy boots, graduation gowns, workout clothes, football and baseball jerseys, and even Halloween costumes.

Items that don't qualify include computers, textbooks, printers, cleats, helmets, purses and jewelry. A full list is available on the Texas Comptroller's website: 

Online purchases also qualify

Online purchases also qualify, even if they arrive after the weekend ends. However, the price limit is $100 per item, not per total purchase. For example, $99 shoes bought in person would qualify, but the same shoes purchased online with shipping might not.

Scott says she's intentional about curating affordable, tax-free eligible items for her store.

Helping families and small businesses

"Everything here is under $100. Everything in here qualifies," she said. "I think this weekend does help customers. As a mom, it helps with everything they need for back to school. As a business owner, it helps on both the wholesale and retail side."

