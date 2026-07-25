Staying steamy across North Texas for Saturday with rising temperatures

While a few clouds were present across North Texas early Saturday morning, cloud cover is set to rapidly decrease throughout the day. Temperatures will quickly climb into the 90s by lunch and reach 100 degrees by the late afternoon. Winds will be from the south 5-15 mph, pumping in moisture from the Gulf.

The moisture will spike the heat index value; temperatures will feel around 100 to 110 degrees today. A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. for most of North Texas due to dangerously hot conditions.

CBS News Texas

More heat alerts will be possible throughout this weekend and next week as an upper-level ridge dominates.

Starting Sunday there will be an abundance of sunshine and daily highs expected to top out at 100+° through the next week. The moisture will also stay in place, so heat index values will range from 100° to 110°.

CBS News Texas

Be sure to take heat precautions and stay cool.