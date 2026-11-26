Thanksgiving in North Texas is off to a cold start. In fact, Thursday is one of the coldest mornings that North Texas has seen since March. A First Alert Weather Day is in effect this morning until 9 a.m. due to the first freeze of the season for many in North Texas, indicating the end of the growing season.

CBS News Texas

If you're planning on running the Turkey Trot, dress warmly. Temperatures are dipping near or below 32 degrees across North Texas. Highs today will climb into the low to mid-50s with abundant sunshine. Winds will be from the north, gusting up to 20mph at times, which may make it feel even cooler out; grab a jacket.

CBS News Texas

Friday morning will stay chilly, with lows in the 30s, but temperatures will climb back into the 60s in the afternoons. Expect sunshine and gusty winds. The warming trend continues through the weekend.

A dry cold front moves through Sunday, which dips temperatures into the mid-60s once again. Expect sunshine and breezy conditions through the next seven days.