DFW nonprofit helps families afford Halloween joy

If you have kids, you know it's not cheap to get them dressed up for Halloween. The average cost per costume is close to $40, according to the National Retail Federation — up more than 10 percent from last year.

That can add up for families, but one DFW nonprofit is trying to make sure families have everything they need to celebrate in spirit.

Mom makes do with pajamas

Anisa Tinka just wants her two boys to have a special Halloween.

But as a single mom, just trying to make ends meet, she knows sometimes you just have to make do.

"When you're not able to get a costume, sometimes we can only do pajamas that have a ninja turtle and just keep it going," said Tinka.

Nonprofit offers costumes with care

But this year, thanks to Network of Community Ministries, she's going to have a costume for both her sons — and even one for herself.

"We have our wonderful 'boo'-tique here at Network. We try to be a one-stop shop where if you're here for a food appointment, a clothing appointment, a stabilization appointment, you can also come in and get a costume for you and your kiddos," said Amanda Kendig, the chief strategy officer at Network of Community Ministries.

Serving thousands across North Texas

The nonprofit, which has been around for almost 40 years, serves nearly 30,000 people — making sure they have food and clothes, but also providing those special moments for families.

"We want to make sure that our neighbors have the same experience as everybody else and make sure again that the financial limitations that all of us are experiencing right now don't impact others more than they should," said Kendig.

Support for families with extra needs

And today, that means providing costumes for moms who have a little more on their plate than others.

"My kids are high support needs, one of my kids goes to ABA, which is basically therapy for autistic kids, and another child of mine has full-time home health care, and so we have a nurse in our home Monday to Friday," said Tinka.

A chance to enjoy the holiday

But this year, finding a costume isn't something Tinka will have to worry about.

"I'm able to really enjoy Halloween and be a part of it and my kids can have fun too," she said.