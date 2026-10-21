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North Texas highs remain in the low 80s to close the work week

By
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino joined the First Alert Weather Team in November 2025 as the weekday morning meteorologist. He is so happy to be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after previously working for CBS in 2023. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.
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Michael Autovino

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Wednesday morning temperatures were once again in the 50s in North Texas, providing another refreshing start. Be sure to grab a jacket for this morning and have the sunglasses handy for this afternoon. Highs today warm into the lower 80s.

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CBS News Texas

There is an Air Quality Alert in effect today due to elevated surface ozone levels. With high pressure in control, sinking air outside traps pollution at the surface instead of allowing it to rise. 

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CBS News Texas

For the next couple of days, our weather pattern will remain quiet. Highs rise into the middle 80s tomorrow and stay there into Friday.  By the end of the workweek, we'll see an uptick in cloud cover, and these clouds will linger this weekend. 

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CBS News Texas

Highs this weekend stay above average in the lower 80s. With dry conditions, it will be perfect for any fall-like activities. Looking ahead to next week, a cold front approaches and should move through around Tuesday.  As a result, we'll see small chances of rain and temperatures right around average.

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CBS News Texas

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