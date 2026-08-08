Scattered Saturday storms possible for the afternoon in North Texas

A few showers and storms have popped up across North Texas Saturday morning, and more are possible this afternoon due to a disturbance. Scattered storm activity is possible in the afternoon because of daytime heating. No severe weather is expected, but a stronger storm with gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning is possible.

Temperatures will reach near-triple-digit levels today, with heat index values in the 100-105°F range. Winds will be from the southwest, 5 to 10mph.

CBS News Texas

Overnight, cloud cover will gradually decrease, and rain chances will dwindle. Sunday morning lows will be in the low 80s, with highs at or near 100 degrees. Expect a lot of sunshine, with winds from the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Next week, as the kiddos head back to school, be sure to pack a big water bottle. Sunshine will be present, and temperatures will remain near triple digits, but, of course, it will feel hotter with a heat index between 105 and 110 °F.