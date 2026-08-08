Scattered Saturday storms possible for the afternoon in North Texas
A few showers and storms have popped up across North Texas Saturday morning, and more are possible this afternoon due to a disturbance. Scattered storm activity is possible in the afternoon because of daytime heating. No severe weather is expected, but a stronger storm with gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning is possible.
Temperatures will reach near-triple-digit levels today, with heat index values in the 100-105°F range. Winds will be from the southwest, 5 to 10mph.
Overnight, cloud cover will gradually decrease, and rain chances will dwindle. Sunday morning lows will be in the low 80s, with highs at or near 100 degrees. Expect a lot of sunshine, with winds from the southwest at 5-10 mph.
Next week, as the kiddos head back to school, be sure to pack a big water bottle. Sunshine will be present, and temperatures will remain near triple digits, but, of course, it will feel hotter with a heat index between 105 and 110 °F.