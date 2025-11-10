DFW Airport closed to most non-commercial air traffic on Monday amid shutdown, FAA says

The Federal Aviation Administration has closed Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to most non-commercial air traffic Monday as air traffic control staffing shortages continue.

Amid the ongoing federal government shutdown, air traffic controllers have not been paid in over a month despite being forced to work overtime. That has led some of them to call in sick in order to pick up a second job, further exacerbating the shortage of aircraft controllers that has been building in recent years.

The FAA's order, in place until 6 p.m. Monday, closes DFW Airport to general aviation and non-scheduled aircraft. There are exceptions, including DFW-based aircraft, emergencies, medical flights, law enforcement, firefighting or military operations.

It is unclear how many general aviation or non-scheduled flights are impacted, but they would have other options in the Metroplex including Dallas Love Field, McKinney National Airport, Alliance Airport in Fort Worth and more.

Similar closures are in effect at some of the country's other busiest airports, including Atlanta, Chicago O'Hare and Los Angeles.

The closure is on top of the cuts to scheduled flights that the FAA put in place starting last week. By this Thursday, air traffic at 40 of the nation's busiest airports, including DFW and Dallas Love Field, must be cut by 10%.

As of 8:30 Monday morning, 33 flights out of DFW Airport had been canceled and 46 had been delayed, according to FlightAware. Eleven departures from Dallas Love Field were canceled and 27 were delayed.