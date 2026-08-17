18-year-old detained in connection with shooting, killing teen in DeSoto, police say

An 18-year-old has been taken into custody in connection with shooting and killing another teen in DeSoto over the weekend, police say.

According to the DeSoto Police Department, at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a home in the 1300 block of Sequoia Court after a witness called 911 to report someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found several people inside the home, including the 18-year-old victim who was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Police said officers immediately provided first aid to the victim until DeSoto Fire Rescue arrived and transported him to a hospital. He later died from his injuries.

The victim's name has not been released at this time.

Police said an 18-year-old suspect, who also hasn't been identified, was detained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing with police ensuring that this was an isolated incident and there's no threat to the public.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the DeSoto Police Department at 469-682-3050.