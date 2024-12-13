DeSoto officer fatally shoots man armed with knives following 911 threat, authorities say

DeSoto officer fatally shoots man armed with knives following 911 threat, authorities say

NORTH TEXAS – A DeSoto officer fatally shot a man on Friday after he called 911, claiming to have weapons and intending to harm police, according to authorities.

Arthur Lee Armstrong Jr., 26, was armed with a knife in each hand when officers arrived just after 10:30 a.m. at a front yard in the 1000 block of Hunter's Creek Drive in DeSoto, according to police.

Armstrong aggressively approached officers, disregarding commands to stop and drop the weapons, when the officer fired a single round, striking Armstrong in the chest, according to DeSoto police.

Armstrong was disarmed, given lifesaving measures, and taken to Central Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival, police said.

The DeSoto officer who fired the shot is on paid administrative leave, per department policy, while investigations into the matter continue.

The Grand Prairie Police Department's Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation into Armstrong's death. The Dallas County District Attorney's Office Public Integrity Unit is also conducting an independent investigation.

"We understand the profound impact incidents like this have on our community, the individuals involved, and their families," the DeSoto Police Department said in a news release. "The DeSoto Police Department has initiated a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, and we are committed to sharing information as it becomes available."