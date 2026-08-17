DeSoto native Von Miller comes home to join Dallas Cowboys

Homecoming is the only way to describe Sunday night's news: DeSoto native Von Miller is finally putting that blue star on his helmet.

"He's back home, and he gets to play in Cowboy Stadium with Jerry Jones, but I think he's always wanted to be a Cowboy," said Claude Mathis, the head football coach of DeSoto High School.

Mathis never coached Miller on the field; he took over the season after Miller's senior year, but he says the community is excited to bring one of their own home.

"He was different, he was a very different man, and he showed it on film, and he showed it at A&M, and he's just a great young man," said Mathis.

Miller certainly had what it takes to go from playing Friday nights in DeSoto to playing on Sundays. Former NFL linebacker Danny Mason saw that up close and personal.

"God created some people just to do this, and Von's one of them," said Mason.

The two spent part of the 2015 season in Denver together. He's excited to see Miller put on the silver and blue this season

"For one, he's going to bring experience, a lot of experience, two Super Bowls, Super Bowl MVP. He's been there, he knows what it looks like and doesn't look like," said Mason.

But Mason has trained with him on the field and at the gym he helps run in Dallas, Sanders Fit. He knows Miller isn't here to be a coach on the field.

"I tell people, man, that guy got so much still in the tank," said Mason.

For everyone in North Texas, it's just nice to see an Eagle come back to the nest.

"Von Miller is a true DeSoto Eagle through and through. True," said Mathis.