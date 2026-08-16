North Texas football star Von Miller expected to sign with Dallas Cowboys

One of the greatest DFW football products will finally be playing in his hometown. Eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller is expected to sign with the Dallas Cowboys.

Last season, Miller recorded nine sacks in 17 games with the Washington Commanders.

Miller is considered one of the greatest outside linebackers of his era. The two-time Super Bowl champion has the most career sacks of any active player and is the Denver Broncos' all-time sack leader.

Miller graduated from DeSoto High School in 2007. He was a consensus All-American at Texas A&M and was selected second overall in the 2011 NFL Draft.