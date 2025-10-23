Indictments handed down in Denton police misconduct case tied to homeless arrest

Three Denton police officers - two current and one former - have been indicted for alleged criminal conduct tied to the arrest of a homeless individual, according to the Denton County District Attorney's Office.

Current officers Ronald Foy and William Hulslander are charged with official oppression. Hulslander and former officer Joel Weinstein also face charges of tampering with a governmental record.

The indictments follow a months-long investigation that began in February, after the DA's office dismissed charges stemming from a March 2024 arrest of a person experiencing homelessness.

Affidavit contradicted bodycam footage

The DA said the probable cause affidavit submitted by Hulslander did not match body-worn camera footage. Foy was accused of using a chemical spray in a way that violated department policy.

Both Foy and Hulslander were immediately placed on administrative leave.

The DA's Office also flagged concerns about additional arrests made by Weinstein, who had left the department before the issues came to light.

Internal and criminal probes launched

Separate but concurrent Internal Affairs and Major Crimes criminal investigations were launched.

Denton Police Chief Doug Robledo sustained policy violations against Foy and Hulslander following an internal investigation. Foy was indefinitely suspended without pay and is appealing the decision. Hulslander accepted a 90-day unpaid suspension, the maximum allowed short of termination.

Foy and Hulslander, previously suspended, are now facing additional unpaid suspensions under Civil Service law while their criminal cases proceed.

Felony and misdemeanor charges filed

Official oppression is a Class A misdemeanor. Tampering with a governmental record is a state jail felony, as "the grand jury found the officers intended to defraud or harm another individual," according to the DA's Office.

Chief pledges accountability and reform

Robledo said Denton PD is committed to confronting misconduct, reviewing internal practices, and restoring public trust when standards are not met.

"When we discover we have fallen short of our core values, we commit to taking steps to restore the trust that the community has placed in us," Robledo said.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as the cases advance and more information becomes available.