A North Texas family is preparing for what could be a long road to recovery for a 66-year-old man shot three times by an intruder inside his Denton home on Tuesday.

Leroy Berry remains in intensive care after undergoing two surgeries.

"This has been really, really hard for us," said Shonda Daniels, Berry's daughter.

Police say Berry was shot during a violent string of burglaries allegedly involving 25-year-old Davontay Gray, who was later captured after climbing out of a burning home. Gray faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, with additional charges pending.

Leroy Berry, 66 Leroy Berry's family

"It's really been a long last 24 hours, going through multiple challenges with trying to get him stabilized," Daniels said.

Berry's family says he is retired and has a birthday coming up next month. Instead of preparing to celebrate, they're trying to remain positive.

"The abdomen is one of the ones that they've been working on overnight because it did, one the bullets hit one of the major arteries in the groin area," Daniels said.

Denton police say the violence began around noon Tuesday with reports of a home invasion on May Street.

Minutes later, another call came in. A homeowner several houses away had been shot.

That homeowner was Berry, who his family says had just arrived home.

"I don't know if there was some type of struggle. But there were multiple bullet holes. Bullet holes in his kitchen, his bedroom, his washroom," Daniels said.

Davontay Gray, 25 Denton Police Department

Several neighbors told police they saw the suspect running down the street, shooting at cars and people.

Ring video appeared to show the suspect holding a gun and trying to get into a car.

Police say Gray eventually entered a home on Autumn Oak Drive. The homeowner managed to escape, but moments later, officers spotted smoke coming from the house.

The CBS News Texas helicopter captured images of Gray climbing out of a window of the burning home before being taken into custody.

Berry's family is now hoping for justice.

"To the person that's responsible for this, I want you to know that you've caused our family a lot of pain and anguish, and I'm just hoping that Denton usually has a record of prosecuting to the extent of the law," Daniels said. "And I hope that this is one of those cases."

For now, the family's immediate concern remains Berry's recovery.

"Right now, it's just a crucial time," Daniels said, referring to Berry's condition. "Just hoping for him to be able to get stabilized and maybe be conscious."

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.