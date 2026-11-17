Officers are warning Denton residents to stay inside as they search for a home invasion suspect and investigate a shooting in the same area Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

According to Denton PD, the home invasion incident happened before 1 p.m. in the 1100 block of Autumn Oak Drive. A short time later, police said a separate homeowner had been shot in the area.

Police didn't release any information concerning the shooting victim, and the suspect's description has not been released.

This is a developing story. We'll update as more information becomes available.