"Full of energy, always smiling": Denton High football player fondly remembered after sudden passing

A Denton High School football player is being fondly remembered after his unexpected death over the weekend.

Broncos senior defensive back Tro'Mario Allen Jr. was "a kid full of energy, always smiling, and loved by so many," according to a social post by the school's football program.

No details were immediately available as to the cause of Allen's death.

Coaches and teammates share grief

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," Denton High football said in the post, noting a deep sadness.

"I still can't believe it. Thank you for letting me coach you. Love you, kid," said David Guajardo Jr., the school's secondary coach, on X.

Guajardo then provided the hashtag #Forever3, referring to Allen's jersey number as a senior.

Allen's impact on the field

Allen recorded an interception in Denton High's 35-14 season-opening loss to Lake Dallas on Friday. In 2024, while also on the Broncos varsity, he logged 40 tackles, including 26 solo, three interceptions, and one pass deflection, while also forcing and recovering a fumble, according to MaxPreps.

We are deeply saddened to share the passing of Tro’Mario Allen Jr. A kid full of energy, always smiling, and loved by so many. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. pic.twitter.com/vsjspCv7CJ — Denton High Broncos Football (@DentonFootball) September 2, 2025

District confirms student's passing

Denton ISD confirmed Allen's death on Tuesday, noting it was doing so with "profound sadness."

"Out of respect for the family's privacy, no further details will be released," the district said in a statement.

Support offered to students, staff

The district said counseling professionals would be made available to "provide comfort and guidance for students whose parents have given consent," and that support was also being provided for staff.

"We ask that the community keep the student's loved ones, friends, and the Bronco family in their thoughts during this very difficult time," the district said.

CBS News Texas will provide additional details should they become available.