Denton Fire Department puts out 3-alarm fire at Texas Woman's University

First responders put out fire at TWU in Denton

First responders put out fire at TWU in Denton

First responders put out fire at TWU in Denton

First responders put out a 3-alarm fire at Texas Woman's University Thursday morning.

According to the Denton Fire Department, the 3-alarm fire broke out just after 10 a.m. in the 700 block of Administration Drive on TWU's campus. The building, a brand new Health Science Center, was still under construction.

There was a heavy first responder presence around 10:30 a.m. Firefighters from Lewisville and Highland Village were assisting the Denton firefighters.

A photo posted by DFD on social media showed what looked like a building on campus with smoke coming out of the roof.

CBS News Texas Chopper was at TWU, showing several firefighters on the roof of the building. There were no flames or smoke visible by 10:30 a.m. DFD said the fire, which was in the attic/roof area, was under control by 11 a.m.

There were no injuries reported from the construction crew, but DFD said multiple firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion.

It's unclear what caused the fire.

Fall semester classes are set to begin on Aug. 25.