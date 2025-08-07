Watch CBS News
Local News

Denton Fire Department puts out 3-alarm fire at Texas Woman's University

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
Read Full Bio
Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

First responders put out fire at TWU in Denton
First responders put out fire at TWU in Denton 00:27

First responders put out a 3-alarm fire at Texas Woman's University Thursday morning. 

According to the Denton Fire Department, the 3-alarm fire broke out just after 10 a.m. in the 700 block of Administration Drive on TWU's campus. The building, a brand new Health Science Center, was still under construction.  

There was a heavy first responder presence around 10:30 a.m. Firefighters from Lewisville and Highland Village were assisting the Denton firefighters. 

A photo posted by DFD on social media showed what looked like a building on campus with smoke coming out of the roof.

CBS News Texas Chopper was at TWU, showing several firefighters on the roof of the building. There were no flames or smoke visible by 10:30 a.m. DFD said the fire, which was in the attic/roof area, was under control by 11 a.m.

There were no injuries reported from the construction crew, but DFD said multiple firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion.

It's unclear what caused the fire.

Fall semester classes are set to begin on Aug. 25.

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue