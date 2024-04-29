Dense fog advisory in effect Monday morning

NORTH TEXAS — CBS News Texas meteorologists have issued a weather alert for this morning due to dense fog.

A dense fog advisory is in effect for most of North Texas until 9 a.m.

CBS News Texas

We've been tracking visibilities about a quarter of a mile or less in several counties, which will impact the morning commute. Use your low beam headlights and slow down while driving.

CBS News Texas

Conditions are expected to improve later this morning giving way to a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Tonight, we'll see mostly clear skies with low temperatures in the lower 60s.

CBS News Texas

On Tuesday, we'll see partly cloudy skies. Clouds will increase across the area, giving way to a few late-day showers or storms, generally west of I-35. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

CBS News Texas

More showers and storms push into the area with a front Wednesday into Thursday. The front will still be near North Texas on Thursday, giving way to storms that could be strong to severe. We'll be watching for gusty winds and periods of heavy rain. The rain chance for Thursday is at 90%.

CBS News Texas

A few storms are possible Friday before our storm chances increase into Saturday and Sunday. In fact, scattered storms are likely this weekend, so start thinking of a backup plan if you have a few Cinco de Mayo plans. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s.