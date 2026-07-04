DeNeeka Hill is a Multi-Skilled Journalist and Assignment Editor for CBS News Texas, where she plays a vital role in shaping daily coverage both behind the scenes and in the field.

At the assignment desk, she helps lead the station's morning news coverage by coordinating breaking news, developing story coverage and working closely with reporters, producers, photographers and digital teams to keep viewers informed. She also gives audiences a behind-the-scenes look at how stories come together, offering insight into the fast-paced world of a newsroom.

Before joining the assignment desk, DeNeeka built her career as a reporter and producer, becoming the first journalist to serve in a hybrid Reporter/Producer role at two consecutive television stations. She covered everything from breaking news and severe weather to high-profile court cases, politics and community stories, earning a reputation for strong live reporting and compelling storytelling.

Originally from Tulsa, Oklahoma, DeNeeka also previously worked in her hometown, gaining valuable newsroom experience early in her career. She got her on-air start in Abilene, Texas—making her return to the Lone Star State a full-circle moment. She later worked in Sacramento, California, before making the move back to Texas to join CBS News Texas.

A proud graduate of Langston University, DeNeeka is passionate about telling stories that inform, connect and make an impact. Whether she's helping lead coverage from the assignment desk or reporting from the field, she's committed to delivering accurate, meaningful journalism that serves the communities of North Texas.

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