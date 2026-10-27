A closer look at the early voter turnout in battleground Tarrant County

Tarrant County Democratic Party Chair Allison Campolo says she likes what she's seeing at polling locations across the county, including long lines of voters at Summerglen Library in Fort Worth ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

"We are seeing awesome, awesome turnout," Campolo said Tuesday. "I think Democrats are really, really excited to vote. Very high engagement. These folks are keenly engaged to fight for themselves and make sure they get affordable health care, good public education, an economy that works for everybody, affordable gas and groceries."

Tarrant County Republican Party Chair Tim Davis acknowledged Tuesday that Republican turnout in the county is a little lower.

"If the election were called today, I think we're behind," Davis said. "Now, the good news is we have two weeks of early voting, and then we have Election Day, and so what we're seeing here on turnout is what we would hope to see from our side. We're seeing Republican numbers pick up. Of course, on election day, we're expecting a big day."

Tarrant County voters are casting ballots in races for the U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, Texas governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general, as well as seats in the Texas Legislature and county and local offices.

Long lines, voting machine problems, or other issues at the polls? CBS News Texas wants to hear from you, click here.

Matt Rourke / AP

According to Ryan Data and Research, during the first seven days of early voting in Tarrant County, which is through this past Sunday, 37 percent of people who cast their ballots had a history of voting in the Democratic primary, while 30 percent who cast their ballots had a history of voting in the Republican primary.

Twenty-three percent had a history of voting in the general election, while six percent had no history of voting. Turnout through Sunday was 340,384, or 25 percent of the county's more than 1.3 million registered voters.

In numbers released Tuesday evening, through the eighth day of early voting, turnout in Tarrant County rose to 390,729, or 29 percent.

The share of those who cast ballots in the Democratic primary, with a history of voting in that race, slid slightly to 36 percent, while those with a history of voting in the Republican primary remained at 30 percent.

The share of people who voted only in the general election increased slightly to 24 percent, while the share with no voting history remained at 6 percent.

Ryan Data and Research said through Sunday, the seventh day of early voting, statewide numbers show there were 1,565,973 ballots cast – or 35 percent – by voters with a history of voting in the Democratic primary, and 1,476,107 ballots cast – or 33 percent – by voters with a history of voting in the Republican primary. That gives Democrats an edge of 115,499 votes.

There were 1,028,480 ballots cast – or 23 percent – by voters with a history of only voting in the general election, and 265,126 ballots cast – or 6 percent – with no history of voting. Turnout statewide through Sunday was 4,501,437 – or 23 percent – of the state's more than 19 million registered voters.

According to Rayn Data and Research, Republicans reduced the Democrats' lead statewide on the eighth day of early voting to 99,615 votes. There were 1,735,883 ballots cast – or 34 percent – by those with a history of voting in the Democratic primary, and 1,662,676 ballots cast – or 33 percent – with a history of voting in the Republican primary. There were 1,212,439 ballots cast – or 24 percent – by voters who only voted in the general election, and 311,466 ballots cast – or 6 percent – by voters who had no history of voting. The turnout statewide increased to 5,105,620 – or 27 percent – through the eighth day of early voting on Monday.

Campolo told CBS News Texas she doesn't think Republicans will catch up to Democrats in Tarrant County.

"I don't expect them to be able to make up the ground that they've lost in the first eight days of voting versus yesterday's votes," Campolo said.

But Davis, in an interview with CBS News Texas, disagreed, saying he thinks Republicans will surpass Democrats.

"Yeah, I'm confident," Davis said. "I think that's what we're seeing. They're kind of running out of votes."

Early voting continues through 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

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