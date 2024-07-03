Detroit-Amsterdam Delta flight diverted to NYC after passengers were served spoiled food, spokesperson says

Delta flight rerouted to JFK Airport after several passengers get sick Delta flight rerouted to JFK Airport after several passengers get sick 02:05

(CBS DETROIT) - A Delta Air Lines flight from Detroit to Amsterdam was diverted early Wednesday morning after passengers were served spoiled food.

Delta Flight 136 was diverted to New York's JFK airport due to the issue, a Delta spokesperson confirmed.

Officials say part of the main cabin in-flight meal service was spoiled, and medical crews treated the affected passengers when they landed in New York at about 4 a.m.

The path of the Delta flight that left Detroit for Amsterdam but was diverted to New York after passengers were served spoiled food. FlightAware

There were 277 passengers on board, but Delta officials haven't released a confirmed number of passengers who ate the spoiled food. A source with knowledge of the situation told CBS New York that about 70 passengers became sick after consuming the meal.

In addition, sources said black mold was reported to be on some of the food.

"Delta's Food Safety team has engaged our suppliers to immediately isolate the product and launch a thorough investigation into the incident," said Delta Corporate Communications Spokesperson Lisa Hanna. "This is not the service Delta is known for and we sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and delay in their travels."

All of the sick passengers refused further medical treatment.

A Delta spokesperson told CBS News late Wednesday that, in response to the incident, "out of an abundance of caution" the airline "proactively adjusted" its "in-flight meal service on a number of international flights" Wednesday.

The spokesperson added that the pasta-only option was being served to economy passengers on about 75 international flights.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was notified about the issue because Delta 136 is an international flight.

The flight was scheduled to take off from JFK airport at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Last week, a Delta flight heading to Detroit from Munich was diverted to London due to an apparent sickness among the flight attendants.

After landing at Heathrow Airport, six flight attendants were checked by medical personnel. None of the 229 passengers on board were affected.