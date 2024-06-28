Delta flight from Munich to Detroit diverted due to flight attendant illness, spokesperson says

(CBS DETROIT) - A Delta Air Lines flight heading to Detroit from Munich was diverted to London Friday due to a sickness among the flight attendants, a spokesperson for the airline said.

Delta spokesperson Anthony Black confirmed that Delta Flight 23 landed at Heathrow Airport, and six flight attendants are being checked out by medical personnel.

They are trying to learn more about their symptoms to determine the source of the illness. There were 229 passengers on the plane, but none of them were affected, according to Black.

The airline is getting a new crew and will fly the passengers to Boston. In Boston, they will switch the pilots and then head to Detroit.

The plane will likely arrive at the Detroit Metro Airport five or more hours than it was initially scheduled.

Black says they are working to determine how they will compensate the passengers.

A passenger on the flight told CBS News Detroit that during food service, one of the flight attendants asked them if they were okay. That's when there first appeared to be an issue with the passenger.

This passenger also said that the issue seemed confined to the plane's forward galley area.